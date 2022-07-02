As the American public bickers among themselves over the abortion issue, Republicans in Congress have already devised plans to end the Medicare system in five years. They agree it’s time to throw your lazy grandparents off the government dole.
And while we’re addressing those loafers on Medicare, Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), has proposed legislation to end the Social Security System in five years. After all, the elderly, the disabled, widows and orphans no longer work to enrich the Wall Street banksters. What use are they if they don’t work?
While our children live in fear of gunfire in the classroom, the Republicans in Congress agreed to weak-kneed gun legislation to appease the NRA and keep campaign bribes flowing to enrich themselves. Every flag-waving Republican voter knows greed, guns and grift made America great, just ask any native tribal elder in Montana or the Dakotas.
Let’s not forget the useless parasites on food stamps (SNAP). Republicans in Congress agree that if you do not work, you should starve. That includes the 70 percent of retired white folks receiving social security, medicare or other earned benefits. Don’t even mention school lunch programs to Republicans in Congress, they fear an educated electorate.
And Heaven protect us against those greedy immigrants flooding into the U.S. to steal those good paying jobs that drove the American working class into poverty.
Republican voters never questioned the wisdom of Nixon, Reagan or the Bush dynasty when they approved taxpayer-funded relocation of America’s industrial base to foreign shores.
Did Republican voters conveniently forget that or did Fox News not inform you?
To paraphrase the humorist, Mark Twain, it is easier to con a Republican voter than it is for the voter to admit they’ve been conned.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs