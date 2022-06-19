Growing up in this region, it was a somewhat regular occurrence to hear stories about Hurricane Agnes. Heavy rains came or a storm stayed around for days, and residents of a certain age got a little jumpy.
This is nothing like Agnes, some still say. I hope to never see anything like that again.
When our parents took us to Knoebels, we saw the sign noting how high the water went each time it flooded the resort. We needed to crane our necks to see the top line, higher than any of us could imagine.
High Water – 1972 Flood the sign still reads.
Even today, walking through the park, it’s tough to visualize that much water.
I was not yet born when Agnes parked over the Susquehanna Valley in June 1972, laying waste to most of the Mid-Atlantic. So I wanted to learn as much as I could; hear from as many people as possible ahead of the 50th anniversary this summer.
So I started reading about it, old newspaper articles, National Weather Service histories and even parts of the Army Corps of Engineers report. Talking to people who lived through it. Listening to them.
The Daily Item began working on a book for the 50th anniversary of Agnes about a year ago. It’s at the printer now and should be in the hands of those who have already ordered soon. Parts of some of those stories will appear in The Daily Item this week along with some new stories we collected after the book went to print.
While Agnes started dumping rain here on Sunday, June 18 — during the dedication of the Shikellamy Marina — former Daily Item reporter and editor John Moore told me June was already sopping wet in the Valley. Moore, who lived just a few blocks from The Daily Item building, had water in his basement before things really got bad in other spots around the region as the initial rains from Agnes piled on top of heavy rains from early June.
I sat down with Moore for an hour back in April to talk about how the newspaper covered the story. I was curious how he juggled it all, including his wife and young children as he covered the once-in-a-lifetime story. It was interesting to hear him say how reporters from other areas, who couldn’t get to Sunbury, were a little miffed that the coverage focused so much on Sunbury’s flood wall holding as opposed to the devastation in Selinsgrove, Milton, Lewisburg, Danville and other places.
Moore told me when the bridges opened and he was able to get out of Sunbury, he was stunned to see what happened to other Valley towns.
Andrew Stuhl, a Bucknell professor who has been a priceless resource as we worked on the Agnes book, told me officials in Milton were told the town might never recover.
The Valley has recovered. There are still some scars, visible and invisible.
In the prologue to our Agnes book — you can still order one — Stuhl and one of his students, Bethany Fitch, wrote that offering “a historical perspective sheds light on the ways financial losses are just one part of a storm’s legacy. There are immeasurable costs to families, family heirlooms, mental health, community demographics, and soil. Taken together, these losses help us understand the full legacy of Agnes. They also underscore the kind of efforts required — still today, even — to recover from the flood of ’72.”
There are countless ways to measure Agnes’ legacy 50 years on. Seven Valley residents died. Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged. Lives altered forever.
