The final column by Orlando Sentinel columnist Charley Reese was published on July 29, 2001. Reese’s thoughts and ideas remain as relevant today as ever.
Some of the numbers and names need to be updated — remember to change 545 to 546 due to the vice president’s ability to break a 50/50 tie in our senate, the population is now between 330 and 340 million. If you want to get really picky go ahead. I just ask that you read and understand the concept.
The column partially reads, as follows:
Politicians are the only people in the world who create problems and then campaign against them.
Have you ever wondered, if both the Democrats and the Republicans are against deficits, why do we have deficits?
Have you ever wondered, if all the politicians are against inflation and high taxes, why do we have inflation and high taxes?
You and I don’t propose a federal budget. The President does
You and I don’t have the Constitutional authority to vote on appropriations. The House of Representatives does.
You and I don’t write the tax code, Congress does.
You and I don’t set fiscal policy, Congress does.
You and I don’t control monetary policy, the Federal Reserve Bank does.
One hundred senators, 435 congressmen, one President and nine Supreme Court justices equates to 545 human beings out of the 300 million are directly, legally, morally, and individually responsible for the domestic problems that plague this country.
I excluded the members of the Federal Reserve Board because that problem was created by Congress. In 1913, Congress delegated its Constitutional duty to provide a sound currency to a federally chartered, but private central bank.
I excluded all the special interests and lobbyists for a sound reason. They have no legal authority. They have no ability to coerce a senator, a congressman, or a President to do one cotton-picking thing. I don’t care if they offer a politician $1 million in cash. The politician has the power to accept or reject it. No matter what the lobbyist promises, it is the legislator’s responsibility to determine how he votes.
Those 545 human beings spend much of their energy convincing you that what they did is not their fault. They cooperate in this common con regardless of party.
What separates a politician from a normal human being is an excessive amount of gall. No normal human being would have the gall of a Speaker who stood up and criticized the President for creating deficits. (The president can only propose a budget. He cannot force Congress to accept it.)
It seems inconceivable to me that a nation of 330 million cannot replace 545 people who stand convicted — by present facts — of incompetence and irresponsibility. I can’t think of a single domestic problem that is not traceable directly to those 545 people. When you fully grasp the plain truth that 545 people exercise the power of the federal government, then it must follow that what exists is what they want to exist.
If the tax code is unfair, it’s because they want it unfair.
If the budget is in the red, it’s because they want it in the red.
If they do not receive social security but are on an elite retirement plan not available to the people, it’s because they want it that way.
Do not let these 545 people shift the blame to bureaucrats, whom they hire and whose jobs they can abolish; to lobbyists, whose gifts and advice they can reject; to regulators, to whom they give the power to regulate and from whom they can take power.
Above all, do not let them con you into the belief that there exists disembodied mystical forces like “the economy,” “inflation,” or “politics” that prevent them from doing what they take an oath to do.
Those 545 people, and they alone, are responsible. They, and they alone, have the power.
After stating the above, we can also look at Pennsylvania the same way. The second-largest state Legislature in the nation, the largest full-time legislature in the country. Same concept, different level. Local governments, school boards, etc. Same concept, different level.
Also, remember this statement, “every day Congress meets, we lose a little more of our freedom.”
