Syndicated columnist Charley Reese’s last column ran on July 20, 2001. More than two decades ago, he wrote that a limited number of people control what happens to 300 million.
Some of the data has changed but the idea is relevant, just as it was 20 years ago.
Due to space constraints, I can’t provide the whole article. I encourage you to Google 545 vs. 300,000,000 and read the entire article plus the tax info at the end.
Also this concept applies to not just the federal government but any government or authority that voters elect into power.
Politicians are the only people in the world who create problems and then campaign against them.
You and I don’t propose a federal budget. The president does.
You and I don’t have the Constitutional authority to vote on appropriations. The House of Representatives does.
You and I don’t write the tax code, Congress does.
You and I don’t set fiscal policy, Congress does.
You and I don’t control monetary policy, the Federal Reserve Bank does.
One hundred senators, 435 congressmen, one President and nine Supreme Court justices equates to 545 human beings out of the 300 million are directly, legally, morally, and individually responsible for the domestic problems that plague this country.
Those 545 human beings spend much of their energy convincing you that what they did is not their fault. They cooperate in this common con regardless of party.
Do not let these 545 people shift the blame to bureaucrats, whom they hire and whose jobs they can abolish; to lobbyists, whose gifts and advice they can reject; to regulators, to whom they give the power to regulate and from whom they can take power.
Those 545 people, and they alone, are responsible. They, and they alone, have the power.
They, and they alone, should be held accountable by the people who are their bosses. Provided the voters have the gumption to manage their own employees. We should vote all of them out of office and clean up their mess!
Barry Moser,
Northumberland