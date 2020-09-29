It’s been 75 years since our country signed armistice agreements with Nazi Germany and Japan. And many of us can still remember the stories told by our parents and/or grandparents who sacrificed so much at that time. I am reminded of stories told by my dad, who was part of the Normandy invasion 76 years ago. He was fortunate to survive the bloodbath on Omaha Beach.
Many do not get the chance to visit where their parents fought, but five years ago, I had that opportunity. I stood on Omaha Beach with a group of Susquehanna University business majors. It was one of our excursions during the Sigmund Weis School of Business London Program, in spring 2015. It was powerful for me and the students, as we all found a deeper appreciation of the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers.
My parents were married on Aug. 1, 1945, between V-E and V-J days (the armistice agreement days). The choice of wedding date was no coincidence. My dad had just returned from Germany, and was awaiting orders to be dispatched to the Pacific Theatre. His division — the 44th Infantry — saw some of the fiercest fighting in the European Theatre. As a forward observer with the artillery, he had vivid memories of the famed Battle of the Bulge, the last significant German offensive, in December 1944 and January 1945.
My dad recalls that, in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 1, 1945, German soldiers attacked ruthlessly, having been trained to scream, “Happy New Year, Yankee bastards!” My mother’s only brother (my Uncle Virgil) was killed that day. He is buried in a pristine American military cemetery on a French hillside, his grave marked by one of thousands of glistening white crosses and Stars of David honoring him and his fallen comrades. My mom and dad took me to see his grave and I will forever be grateful for the sacrifice of a man I sadly have never known.
Remembering is what the anniversaries of V-E Day, V-J Day, 9/11, Pearl Harbor Day, Veterans Day, etc., are all about. I personally find it disappointing that this year’s celebrations seem low-key. I wonder if we are in danger of forgetting. And I fear that celebrating our veterans’ service has become too much a part of the current political debate.
We don’t want to glorify war, but those of us who benefit daily from the service and sacrifice of the heroic men and women of World War II should remember and honor them accordingly, especially as V-E Day, V-J Day, 9/11, Pearl Harbor Day, Veterans Day, etc., come and go on an annual basis.
I would encourage our local businesses, communities, non-profits, educational institutions, religious organizations, etc., to do more to remember those soldiers who have sacrificed so much. Some are doing things – and this is much appreciated. Some local businesses give military discounts, or provide free meals on special days to veterans. One large local retailer even reserves preferred parking spaces for veterans. A little means a lot. In fact, it makes good business sense to do that, but that’s a topic for another article.
I am grateful to those who are grateful, and I am proud of my own military service. I firmly believe that, when we fail to remember those who have fought so valiantly in our country’s history, we are cavalier about the price paid for freedom.
I want to credit my late sister for my motivation in writing this article. She wrote a similar article 25 years ago, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of V-E and V-J days. I want to share her message, especially at this time when there seems to be heated debate about the role of the military in our country, and the extent to which our soldiers should be honored and remembered.
Richard Davis is a Professor of Accounting at Susquehanna University and lives in Selinsgrove.