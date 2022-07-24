Over the past two decades, the number of suicides has grown by 30 percent in the United States and it is the leading cause of death among people between 10 and 34 years old according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Access to immediate help became a little easier recently with the national rollout of the new universal three-digit phone number, 988, to help people who are suffering a mental or behavioral health crisis or contemplating suicide.
A bipartisan effort under the Trump administration led to 988’s creation in 2020. The Biden administration committed $432 million to the effort including $177 million to strengthen and expand the nationwide network and infrastructure, $105 million for local call center investments. There are now 200 local call centers across the United States, including 13 in Pennsylvania.
Someone is available 24/7.
According to data from 988lifeline.org, for every suicide, 316 people have seriously considered suicide.
“Providing mental and emotional health assistance is just as important as taking care of a person’s physical health,” Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health Denise Johnson said. “I have seen firsthand how individuals and families can benefit when they receive help to address their mental and behavioral health needs. The new 988 number will make help that much easier to reach for any Pennsylvanian who is in crisis or who needs help for a loved one.”
988 accepts direct calls, text messages and live chats via 988lifeline.org. Calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) and Veterans Crisis Line (1-800-273-8255) are linked indefinitely to the new three-digit number. Assistance in Spanish is available.
The expectation is the shorter line — the only seven-digit will still work — will lead to more calls. Lifeline debuted in 2005 and has received more than 23 million calls. The numbers continue to rise — it peaked in 2020 at 2.4 million calls — and projections show a spike to 7 million calls over the next year.
This is an incredibly valuable and vital service to anyone who is in need of help, or for someone who knows of a loved one or friend that needs to hear a trained voice on the other end.
As more and more Americans struggle with mental health, this small but critical change can make a huge difference for a lot of people struggling.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.