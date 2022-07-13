This is not a time to be playing with fire.
The number and severity of brush and field fires — one reportedly ignited by a spark as a farmer plowed his field — have been increasing in recent weeks amid a lack of rainfall across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
National Weather Service precipitation data shows that we have received about 0.16 inches of rain in July, nearly 1.3 inches below normal July rainfall totals for this date.
As a result, lawn grasses and field vegetation have been going dormant, turning brown, dry and more likely to catch on fire.
The National Interagency Fire Center, the nation’s support center for wildland fires and other emergency situations, now shows our region carries a moderate to high fire danger.
This is not typically wildfire season. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) notes that the greatest danger of wildfires occurs during the spring months of March, April and May and the autumn months of October and November when just about everything is dry.
Regardless of the season, 99 percent of all wildfires are caused by people, so this is a time for everyone to avoid starting unnecessary fires and be especially careful with campfires and any other outdoor burning.
A fire that damaged the American Legion building along North Front Street in Milton on Sunday morning illustrates the threat.
A small tree in landscaping near the building ignited early Sunday morning from an undetermined source. The smoldering fire then advanced to a small sign and through mulch before burning its way into the basement, scorching flooring and emitting damaging smoke throughout the entire structure. American Legion officials said they were fortunate that someone spotted and reported the fire. It was knocked down quickly by Milton volunteer firefighters who responded to the alarm.
While we are on the subject, the Milton American Legion is asking for volunteers to help them make repairs and clean up the mess caused by the fire starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the building located at 401 N. Front St.
“Anyone of any age can be of assistance as there will be jobs of all levels of required effort,” said Denise Ulmer, the post commander for the organization that serves military veterans.
These fire damages are a reminder for all of us to be aware of our current dry conditions and be especially careful not to start a fire that could spread quickly, damage property and put other people’s safety at risk.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.