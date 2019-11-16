As the public debates the pros and cons of socialism vs. capitalism as espoused during this presidential election, one needs only to look at our universities for examples of how both economic systems are practiced.
Socialism means everyone has a job for life regardless of his/her abilities. Universities practice this by offering tenure to professors, thereby making it difficult to ensure students are getting the best educators in the business.
Capitalism means corporation presidents can collect enormous salaries, thereby creating a large pay gap between themselves and their employees.
Universities practice this by paying university presidents million-dollar salaries while college instructors earn 20 times less.
To be fair, socialists will argue that just because someone has a guaranteed job for life doesn’t mean she is a slacker. And capitalists will argue that just because a corporation president makes a million-dollar salary doesn’t mean she hasn’t also improved other people’s financial situation through the creation of jobs and making charitable donations. It all depends on one’s moral character, specifically, is one motivated by money or the opportunity to improve one’s society.
What the public needs to decide as it considers which presidential candidate to vote for is which economic system each candidate supports has a better chance to benefit society and not just themselves.
Peter Engstrom,
Danville