I think the term “critical race theory” has become a catchphrase to encompass much more than the college-level studies that they are. Curriculums for K-12 classes take race relations to a different level, not teaching kids how to think but what to think. The words used in these lessons include “racist, white supremacist, oppressor, oppressed, white privilege,” etc.
For example, at least 30 public school districts from 15 states taught about race using a children’s book that claims whiteness is a contract with the devil. The book, titled “Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness” states, “Whiteness is a bad deal,” along with a picture of the devil holding out a contract binding you to whiteness. According to the whiteness contract, signees are promised “stolen lands, stolen riches, and special favors” in return for “your soul.”
Also, there is the “Examples of Racism Across Levels” triangle chart, with examples of overt and covert white supremacy. One surprising example of covert white supremacy includes the “self-appointed white ally.” I’ll bet some people reading this letter had no idea they are considered to be covert white supremacists.
Students in Philadelphia public schools learn about a pyramid of hate, which begins at the bottom with “biased attitudes” and tops out at “genocide.”
The national Black Lives Matter At School Coalition’s Curriculum Committee provides lessons for every grade level that relate to the 13 principles of Black Lives Matter. The first lesson plan sequence for second, third, and fourth-graders asks the question, “What is the Black Lives Matter Movement and what is our role in it?”
As an aside, I wonder if all this works at cross purposes with the purveyors of diversity, equity, and inclusion training for adults. I should think there would be some concern.
It’s one thing to teach about race relations in this country, it’s quite another to apply labels to, and create guilt in, kids. It feels to me like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. has been canceled. Parents of all races have been rightly complaining about this all over the country, and they have been tagged as domestic terrorists.
College professors have done their jobs well. In June 2021 a Campus Reform reporter visited the University of Texas at Dallas to ask students about what they believe the American flag symbolizes. Most of the interviewees didn’t have a very high opinion about Old Glory, citing war, genocide, oppression, racism, extremism, nationalism…one student said, “I don’t entirely love this place as much as some people do.”
A group of Georgetown University students said they were “embarrassed” to be American. Students also admitted they would be willing to move out of the country or even renounce their citizenship because of how they felt about our nation. However, when asked if they could name a better country, nobody could come up with an answer.
I believe there are millions of students in certain other countries who would gladly switch places with them.
I think an important but largely ignored fact, and an antidote to all the race-based indoctrination, lies in what the late Dr. Walter Williams said: “Often overlooked or ignored is the fact that, as a group, Black Americans have made the greatest gains, over some of the highest hurdles, and in a shorter span of time than any other racial group in history. It speaks to the intestinal fortitude of a people, and it speaks to the greatness of a nation in which such gains were possible.”
Dr. Williams thus introduces for me a better, and positive foundation upon which to teach America’s racial history, from slavery through the Reconstruction Era and forward. When discussing the bad and the good in context, everybody wins, and our country is enriched.
Blandina Lecce lives in Selinsgrove.