“The greatest sources of our suffering are the lies we tell ourselves.” I once read this line and it still resonates with me. I have an appetite for comfort, pleasure, affirmation, and security. These are good things! But there are times I’ve sought these things with such single-mindedness that I’ve hurt others — people l love, people I should have been there for.
This is a hard thing to take, and I know I’ve done it, and you’ve probably done it too, but I lie to myself. I justify it. I surround myself with people who affirm the lie, and I’ve been outraged by those who peel back the layers of the lie.
The best thing I’ve ever started doing for my mental health and for my personal growth has been to make a frequent examination of conscience and honest confession of sins. As a teenager I started slipping into various sins and the lies I told myself were truly my greatest sources of suffering, but I told them to myself for years. These lies also made it easier to justify other sins. I got better at numbing the pain, and it started to feel normal, but it was a dark path. If you’re there, I can empathize, and I love you. And I invite you to a better way.
Lucas Southerton,
Millmont