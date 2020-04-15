Honesty compels us to acknowledge that the pandemic’s magnitude in the US corresponds to the failures of the man Republicans elected to protect us. Awaken, my friends on that side of the aisle, to your error of judgment: You pulled the lever that empowered the self-promoter gyrating to the camera. The buck stops there.
Let’s speak the truth. In their heart, a person who encourages authoritarian leadership is anti-democratic, a person who subsists on lies is a liar, a person who fosters crime is a criminal, a person who mocks public health is a purveyor of death, and a person who rejects the family of man is a hater of mankind. No sane person wishes that for themselves.
But that ugly American is before us, lit by the light of a regrettable symbiosis. The nation has suffered four years of corruption of every value, both human and transcendent, that makes possible the best of the civilization we enjoy. Barbarians destroy civilization, and no sane person wishes that for anyone.
The novel coronavirus demands reliance on science and on one another where there is no place for ignorance and division: you can’t have your cake and eat it too. We are blessed with the opportunity of making mature choices.
Let’s be of good hope in the Spring of 2020, stirred not by wishful thinking, but pragmatically by love for those who persist in error, for those who plumb their conscience, and especially for those sadly touched by tragedy.
John Olin,
Fishers Ferry