Where is the Wizard of Oz when we need him? But we know there is no wizard. In the movie, someone is needed to remind the characters who and what they are. But we don’t need anyone else to point out that we all have a brain, a heart, and courage.
We have a brain when we are willing to accept facts and evidence based on the truth; putting aside political views that interfere with our thinking and rejecting the lies used to divide us. The person who lies to us constantly insults us because he thinks we don’t or can’t or refuse to use our brains.
We have a heart when we are willing to accept everyone as equal. The color of our skin, our religion, our sexual preferences, our nationality, our political views, our social status and anything else that is used to set us apart makes no difference when we have a heart.
We love everyone, even the people we don’t agree with. And we love our country more than any political party or the person who praises our enemy.
The brain and heart can be used to imagine ourselves in the opposite situation of where we are. For example, what would be our reaction if President Obama were accused of the same charges now faced by President Trump? Would we feel the same way?
When we are willing to accept the fact that we have a brain and a heart and are willing to use them as they should, courage is the natural outcome. Courage is supporting impeachment even though it may mean losing the next election or simply facing the fact that support for this president was wrong. Let’s hope brains and hearts are used courageously. No wizard needed when we are willing to accept the truth.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg