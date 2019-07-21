The United States is often described as a melting pot of ethnic groups or a nation of immigrants. As our ancestors immigrated to America from Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy and a host of other countries, they came to America for a better way of life.
Each immigrant family that came to America became “Americans.” They quickly learned the English language and adopted the American way of life and tried to assimilate or blend into the American culture. They pledged their allegiance to America and to the flag for which it stands and abided in the laws of our land.
Today, many of the “illegal immigrants” coming to America do not wish to learn English as their primary language nor do they wish to assimilate or blend into the American culture, nor do they pledge allegiance as our ancestors did. They do however enjoy receiving all the freebies that the liberals wish to give them.
Today’s “illegal immigrant” population in the U.S. is estimated to be around 22 million, according to a Yale and MIT study conducted in 2018. These households of“illegal immigrants from Central America and Mexico receive $8,251 in welfare yearly according to Center for Immigrant Studies.
America is no longer a melting pot but a brewing pot.
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg