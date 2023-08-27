Some of us older codgers remember telling a lie when we were younger and our mothers would quickly tell us “keep it up and you’ll get your mouth washed out with soap and water!” That always stopped me when I considered telling a lie.
The soap and water punishment was common in both the United Kingdom and the United States from the late 19th to the mid-20th century. It was used as a response to lying, profanity, biting, or verbal disrespect. I think I was punished once with the soap and water and after that I rarely lied or at least made sure nobody told Mom or Dad!
In my teenage years and early 20s, I heard the phrase “liar, liar, pants on fire!” Always curious, I wondered where it came from and found that it was an adaptation from a poem, titled ‘The Liar, by William Blake. Blake wrote six stanzas of this poem in describing various liars, and he ended with the following stanza:
What infernal serpent
Has lent you his forked tongue?
From what pit of foul deceit
Are all these whoppers sprung?
Deceiver, dissembler
Your trousers are alight
From what pole or gallows
Do they dangle in the night?
At some point, someone took the repeating wisdom and made it “liar, liar, pants on fire!”
In checking the historical record of long ago liars, I found the Greek writer Herodotus was well known
For his embellishments of historical fact, fast forward to our American liars and we have Benedict Arnold who gave false information to the British during the Revolutionary War and later escaped to become a British general; Benjamin Franklin, who was known to tell a variety of untrue ‘facts’ in his newspaper; Calamity Jane who insisted she was a good friend and sidekick of Wild Bill Hickock (none of it was true); escape artist Harry Houdini was known for making up the facts; circus pioneer P.T. Barnum was also known to tell lies; President Richard Nixon who noted “I am not a crook” during the Watergate scandal; Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff ripped off his clients to the tune of $64.8 billion; cyclist Lance Armstrong was proven to be a “drug cheat” in winning many races; President Bill “I did not have sex with that woman” Clinton actually did, and Donald J. Trump, who according to the Washington Post, has totaled over 30,573 false or misleading claims over a four-year period. Trump is an especially nasty liar to me because he has raised millions by telling the public he needs money to pay his legal bills. He has raised millions with this pathetic plea. The man is a billionaire and he is essentially stealing more money from many people who can’t afford it but send their hard-earned dollars to him anyway.
So why do people lie and how can you tell they’re lying? According to Everyday Health, people lie to protect themselves from an unpleasant situation; to not make the other person angry; to save feelings; to avoid punishment; to brag about or embellish a situation to make them look good.
Signs of lying are lack of eye contact, fidgeting, unusual sweating; and general unease or discomfort.
This Old Codger has known some liars and a few of them are very good at it. Some are easy to spot like the Nigerian Prince who desperately needs to stash his millions of dollars with you because he’s having lots of problems and is afraid of losing it and blah, blah, blah. And then there’s the guy who calls you and says he is with your son, grandson, other relative and they got lost and desperately need lots of money to eat a meal, stay at a motel, and then catch a bus/train/plane home tomorrow and can you wire them the money to do that? Signing off for now, I don’t need any money or favors, and I just hope that none of you will have to face getting your mouth washed out with soap and water!
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.