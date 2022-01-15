The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected last March that, under laws in place at the time, the federal budget deficit would total 5.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2031 and 13.3 percent in 2051. The average over the past 50 years was 3.3 percent. As a result of the projected deficits, the federal debt held by the public will rise to 107 percent of GDP in 2031, surpassing its historic high, and accelerate thereafter to 202 percent by 2051. This is in spite of the expiration in 2025 of most of the individual tax cuts in the 2017 tax act. The main causes are rising expenditures for Social Security and for Medicare and other health care programs, amplified by rising interest payments as the debt grows. Social Security and Medicare spending are expected to increase faster than the size of the economy due to the aging of the population and rising health care costs per person.
Large federal budget deficits and rising federal debt as percentages of GDP serve as a drag on national income by reducing funds available for business investment and increasing borrowing from abroad. A growing debt burden also could increase the risk of a fiscal crisis in which interest rates rise sharply as lenders demand higher interest rates. If instead the government creates money to finance ever-widening deficits, hyperinflation would result. Either way, a severe economic downturn could result.
To prevent an ever-growing debt burden and to avoid substantial reductions of Social Security, Medicare, and other health care benefits, tax increases are needed. The Social Security Trust Funds are projected to become depleted and unable to pay scheduled benefits in 2034. Benefits would be reduced by more than 20 percent, imposing a severe hardship on many senior citizens. For the Trust Funds to remain solvent throughout the next 75 years, an immediate and permanent payroll tax increase of 3.4 percentage points to 15.8 percent would be necessary. The tax increases to fully fund Medicare and other health care programs in the future are even larger.
This perspective on the federal budget points to a flaw in the Build Back Better Act, passed by the United States House of Representatives in November. To advance worthwhile goals, this legislation contains many provisions, including an expanded refundable child tax credit, support for child care, funding for pre-Kindergarten education, paid family leave, expanded health care benefits, and measures to address climate change, among others. Most of the outlays over the next 10 years would be funded by tax increases on corporations and high-income individuals. The flaw is that the expanded child tax credit would expire after one year and the pre-K and child care provisions after six years. The CBO estimates that making these three initiatives permanent would more than double the outlays of the Build Back Better Act, worsening the long-term budget problem.
The Build Back Better Act has stalled in the United States Senate. In light of the federal budget problem, the following approach is offered as an alternative:
n To reduce child poverty, finance a permanent refundable child tax credit, pre-K education, and child care assistance by increases in taxes on corporations and high-income individuals. Reduce costs by tightening eligibility requirements.
n Make Social Security solvent by eliminating the maximum amount of earnings subject to the payroll tax and raising the full retirement age.
n Fund measures to address climate change with a carbon tax combined with rebates to individuals to defray higher energy costs.
n Pay for new and existing federal health care benefits with cost savings and sufficient income taxes.
Elected representatives must judge whether new initiatives are worth the additional tax burden, but it would be irresponsible not to fund adequately existing widely-supported programs.
Greg Krohn is Professor Emeritus of Economics at Bucknell University.