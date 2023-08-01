Mike Glazer is one of the few Republicans who still has a silver tongue — the others no longer believe in even pretending to be civil or persuasive. Glazer is one of the Reagan Republicans. Reagan, as a reminder, stole the jobs of air traffic controllers and set the stage for the anti-union globalism that stole most of American manufacturing jobs in the ‘80s and ‘90s. But boy, he sure looked cheerful while doing so!
As a dedicated word flogger (thanks, Harry Prentiss!), I can’t let Glazer’s smiling lies slide by unpunished. First of all, seriously? You’re going to go after the person you disagree with because he was a college professor? You couldn’t pay me enough to be a college professor — well-educated and self-aware, but having to overlook the fact that they are mostly spending their lives training the children of the 1%. We need them, is the thing, if we want to live in an educated society rather than an ignorant one. Cheerful capitalists, though, would probably say something like, “Do we really need them, though? Do we really need education, for that matter? If it isn’t training tomorrow’s workers for the jobs of tomorrow, what’s the point?” Indeed, and what’s the point of art, recreation or love, except to create the workers of tomorrow?
One of the smiling lies that cheerful capitalists tell is that we have a choice between democracy and socialism, but this is a false choice — democracy is a political system and socialism is an economic system. The true choice is between capitalism and socialism, which is the difference between putting money (capital) at the root of existence and putting people (society) at the root of existence.
Personally, I’m out of energy for continuing this argument — it has been apparent to me since I was 5 years old that caring for people and the planet is more important than caring for money. The planet seems to agree with me, and a lot more people would agree with me, too, if they weren’t so stuck on thinking that socialism is the enemy of democracy. It isn’t, but it is the enemy of capitalism, and as we find ourselves burning on a global pyre built by capitalism, I’m fine with my lifelong choice to favor people over profit. John Peeler was employing academic dispassion and reserve to say the same thing, I think, but Mike Glazer was employing charm, guile and 30 years of experience to slip out from under saying what he really believes: “No, money is more important than people.”
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg