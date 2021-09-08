I found myself troubled and offended by Congressman Fred Keller’s words from a recent newsletter. Many experts, as well as my friends and acquaintances across the political spectrum (conservative, liberal, libertarian, apolitical, etc.) seem to agree that we live in politically polarized times, with both citizens and their elected officials often angry and dismissive of opposing views.
There are many reasons for this polarization, including increased social isolation and internet and social media-enabled “echo chambers,” with their spread of one-sided information, misinformation, and disinformation. It’s easy for politicians to point at their voters, claiming that the citizens are the ones “out for blood.” But our elected officials, as authority figures in our society, play a critical role in fomenting or tamping down public misperceptions with their rhetoric. Whether or not you agree that former President Donald Trump is to blame for the Jan. 6 mob violence at the Capitol, you would be incredibly naive to believe that his public speeches about widespread election fraud and a “stolen election” had no effect on how a large proportion of people in our country perceive the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. People listen to their politicians, and even as scores of both conservative and liberal election officials defended and even extolled the integrity of the election, these voices of reason from “ordinary” (yet heroic) people were drowned out by those looking to win at all costs, in a manner antithetical to core American democratic principles.
Congressman Keller was elected to represent my district in the U.S. House of Representatives, and yet, across many of his newsletters, Mr. Keller is guilty of unfounded accusations and personal attacks on President Joe Biden and other Democrats, collectively contributing to the partisanship and anger that Americans are hoping to overcome so we can look to a brighter, safer, and more prosperous future for ourselves and generations to come.
The following words are taken verbatim from Mr. Keller’s Aug. 26 newsletter, regarding the horrible terrorist attacks at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan: “Responsibility for the chaos currently unfolding in Afghanistan rests squarely with President Biden. President Biden’s weak leadership and misguided efforts to negotiate with terrorists contributed to the loss of American life. This catastrophe was entirely avoidable and President Biden must be held accountable.” Whether or not you agree with Biden’s handling of Afghanistan and the withdrawal, I find Mr. Keller’s rhetoric unacceptably unfair, uncivil, and inflammatory. In my opinion, he was elected to help pass legislation that will help our nation and our district, including working across the aisle to make that happen. Mr. Keller was not elected — nor should anyone be elected — to constantly accuse and try to shame other individuals... especially when the accusations are so broad and unwarranted.
Consider Mr. Keller’s words more carefully. Is President Biden demonstrably the sole — or even the main — person responsible for the current chaos in Afghanistan? Or was that former President Trump’s responsibility, because he set the wheels in motion for the withdrawal? Or is it the responsibility of several presidents from both major parties due to their overall handling of the conflict? Or, as with most things in life, could the “current chaos” be due to decisions, good and bad, made by multiple actors? How about Biden’s “misguided efforts to negotiate with terrorists?” I don’t recall Mr. Keller ever calling Mr. Trump to task for the same kind of negotiation with the Taliban. And what “weak leadership” on President Biden’s part “contributed to the loss of American life?” More importantly, what would Mr. Keller or anyone else have done differently or better? Is President Biden responsible for the Taliban’s strength and resolve, or for the Afghan government’s corruption and weakness?
You wouldn’t know it, from listening to Mr. Keller and other partisan politicians, that a majority of our fellow citizens, both liberal and conservative, actually love this country and want to live in peace with each other. Instead, they paint a picture of warring opposing sides, each purportedly hellbent on destroying America and its finest values. Can we please move past all this nonsense?
I’m calling on Mr. Keller to serve as a role model for the kind of civil discourse, fairness, and honest accounting that we so sorely need for our democracy to flourish. And I’m calling on my fellow citizens to prioritize these important aspects in our elected officials. It takes courage and integrity to vote for the most decent people, even when they disagree with some of your positions, or at least not to vote for those who will say anything and do anything just to get ahead. And the nice thing about decent politicians is that, even if they disagree with you, they will respect our American democratic institutions and processes, and at the end of the day, you can trust that they want what’s best for America, not just for themselves and their most extreme fans.
Amir Goren lives in Lewisburg.