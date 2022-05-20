‘The sky is falling” cried Henny Penny. And so you might think that is happening now with the cries of anguish over the rising price of gasoline. While this certainly is causing problems for many throughout the world, it is far from the greatest crisis we face.
The sky is really falling when it comes to life on this planet. Yet, it seems that much of the population sticks their heads in the sand and even denies the crisis.
The deniers are fueled with the lies of the likes of Exxon. Many it seems think that the rising cost of gasoline is more important than the increased intensity of storms causing billions of dollars in damage with people losing their homes, towns, and even lives. How many more towns will be burn to the ground? Many call on the president to bring down the price of gasoline as they block his attempts to address the climate crisis.
The so-called conservatives say they care about life, but oppose efforts to protect life on the planet. Life on this planet is in massive and rapid decline. We are the cause of this decline and only we can reverse it.
Few understand how important fertile soil is to our lives, but we are losing it at such a rate that the UN predicts that in 60 years we will have extensive loss. How many understand that with every significant rain we watch this vital stuff go down muddy streams. We take fertile farm land and cover it with buildings and massive parking lots. Will our children’s and grandchildren’s lives and health be diminished with diminished soil? Healthy soil is not just “dirt” but is filled with life. Don’t look to the seas for more food as we have already so over fished the oceans that many fish stocks have been reduced up to 90%. Plastics in the oceans not only threaten fish stocks but marine mammals like whales and sea birds.
While potable water is an essential for all life, there is an ever growing shortage throughout the world. We have carelessly polluted willy-nilly throughout the world. Intensifying drought conditions have made water supplies uncertain for many.
Climate change is most affecting the poor countries driving poor farmers from their drought destroyed farms. Those least responsible for greenhouse gases will suffer the most. If you think that immigration is a problem now, you haven’t seen anything yet as poor farmers continue to be forced from their land. As we lose our topsoil and deserts grow, food shortages will be growing and food insecurity historically has led to war.
Does it matter that we have lost 60% of all vertebrate life in the last 50 years or that we are losing insect populations? You bet it does. Don’t forget that we are one species that is also in the crosshairs of extinction! Too many believe that we are separate from and superior to the living world, but we are totally dependent on the “services” of the biosphere. Just think how much we depend on bees for our food.
Is the life on our planet worth saving? If we as all life are driven to continue our species, shouldn’t we be fighting to protect the biosphere on which we are utterly dependent? If you say you love your children and grandchildren shouldn’t you be fighting to give them a livable planet? Should they live with ever increasing storms, fires, polluted water, water shortages, trashed oceans, and polluted air? If you care, you must act. It is so much easier to deny and shut your eyes to a problem than to act.
Ignorance may bring bliss put it also will bring destruction. This shouldn’t have become a political issue, but the big oil companies with their lies and money have control of one political party. Science free of politics is very clear about all of these threats.
This is a call for the world’s children. Please join the fight for the sake of your family’s future. We can choose to make the necessary changes now or amplify an era of ever increasing destruction.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.