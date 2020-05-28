Facts matter. Honesty, too. Yet with two serious crises raging — thousands dead from COVID-19, millions out of work — the president makes wild claims about untried medicines, and predicts an “incredible” economic recovery.
Joe Biden offers a different approach. Interviewed on Meet the Press, Biden called the American public “…strong and tough...” and said, “We should tell them the truth, the unvarnished truth…” What would he tell the governors? “I would be telling governors to listen to Dr. Fauci,” Biden responded. “Listen to the scientists. Listen to what the facts are.”
As chairman of two Senate committees and then as vice president, Biden carefully gathered the facts, talking with experts, examining data, reading every report. The plans he’s developed to confront this crisis were prepared the same way.
Biden has released a 10-year infrastructure program that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide funds for clean energy research and innovation. The plan includes school modernization, rural broadband services and, in his first year in office, would provide $50 billion for repairing roads, bridges, and highways. He would pay for it by reversing excessive corporate tax cuts, closing loopholes that reward wealth rather than work, and ending subsidies for fossil fuels.
Biden’s plan represents his vision for the future. Its development and costs are based on facts. It offers Americans, finally, a chance to move forward.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury