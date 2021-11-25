Our twin grandsons, who turn 3 in January, had one of those major young life moments last week.
They got they first haircuts, leaving a bushel of blond curls behind on the cutting room floor.
The after-cuts pictures that their parents sent along were, as you would imagine, priceless. It was amazing to see how much older they now looked -- which, at nearly 3, is still a good thing.
The photos added to what have been countless blessings we've received from our four adult children and five grandchildren.
We'll soon be celebrating our youngest grandson's first birthday -- his hair isn't long enough to cut just yet.
Even before I saw those photos, I was planning to use this week's column inches to write about the "Here. For Good" campaign, the annual fundraiser that gives Valley residents an opportunity to help those in need.
The photos just increased my desire to talk about how great and important it is to share our blessings.
The "Here. For Good" campaign — formerly the Needy Family Fund -- has raised more than $3.16 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist people in the Valley who need some help.
It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
In 2020, the first time with the new name, the program had a record-breaking year, with Valley residents contributing $147,871. That beat the old mark of $145,128 raised in 2013.
This is the biggest fund-raiser of the year for the Salvation Army, which does an awful lot of good work in our communities.
"We have impacted the lives of hundreds of families throughout the Susquehanna Valley including veterans, seniors, shut-ins, and those in need of emergency financial assistance," Joel Harris, community coordinator for the Salvation Army told The Daily Item's Bill Bowman last week. "The support we receive through this vital program ensures our ability to provide these vital programs and more.”
As Bill reported in his story published on Thursday, the final total last year included $5,000 from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, $10,000 from the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation and $50,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. The three foundations have donated $600,000 since 1999 when it joined the annual campaign. In 1994, Charles B. Degenstein Foundation pledged a $50,000 match each year for the first $50,000 raised.
That's terrific and much need of course. One of the great things about living here is the generosity of the Degenstein and other area foundations.
Still, the heart of this campaign has always been and remains the individual contributions made by Valley residents.
If you can contribute, please make your check payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop it off at any location of Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail checks to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.
The fact that a record was set last year with Valley, nation and world in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is absolutely remarkable.
We hope you'll join with us again this year and shoot for another record.