Today, we pause to celebrate Christmas in an unfamiliar way. On a holiday built around families, many of us will choose not to be with them today.
It’s undoubtedly a difficult decision. It’s the right one, though.
With COVID-19 vaccine distribution underway, there is finally some light in the endless 2020 tunnel we’ve been living in. We’re not at the end, but probably at the beginning of the end.
It’s not time to relax. In fact, as difficult as life remains nine months into this pandemic and during a season built around family and being together, being apart, at least physically, is as important as ever.
There is so much that is special about Christmas. The smells, the sounds, the memories, the feels. We miss them.
“The whole point of the holidays is to share love, love for families, friends, religion,” Geisinger doctor Michael Dubartell said this week. “As much as we all want to see each other, as good as it feels, it’s just better that we don’t right now.”
Dubartell called it a sacrifice of love.
We’ve all been sacrificing this year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to celebrate as we gather on Zoom, or FaceTime or whatever online platform you choose.
We should celebrate all that we’ve accomplished, the many examples of human kindness we have seen. People who have helped each other, even if that help was a phone call to check on a neighbor or texting a funny video to a friend we haven’t seen for months.
We should recognize the contributions we’ve all made, from donating to the new Here. For Good. campaign, shopping in a downtown boutique shop or ordering takeout from a local restaurant struggling to make ends meet.
We should offer thanks to our teachers, who continue to amaze us by doing everything in their power to make sure our children grow in environments none of us could have imagined a year ago.
We should be grateful for the hundreds of front-line medical workers in our Valley and first responders, who put their lives on the line every day to keep this region healthy amid a global pandemic.
We should recognize the multitudes of people who are doing the right things, from wearing masks to social distancing.
This year has been hard on all of us. No one is immune. Recognize that when you make your Zoom or phone calls today.
Just be there for someone. Laugh. Maybe cry a little. We could probably all use a little of both right now.
We wish you all a Merry Christmas and happy — and healthy — holiday season.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.