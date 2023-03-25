Harry Prentiss has put his own moralistic spin on display (The Daily Item, March 22). The recent “Old Codger” column shared a very positive message of light chasing away evil. His message of love, caring for others, and yes fun, helping and learning from each other no matter religious preference, being “Children of the light,” Harry seems to have translated to “sex, drugs, and rock and roll.”
Next, he incorrectly ventures into the science of men becoming pregnant and an Ohio bill to legalize abortion after birth. No there isn’t a bill to do this.
Admittedly pre-surgery trans men can become pregnant, so no light shining there. Ohio state Sen. Terry Johnson has put forth a bill to “see if this (post-birth abortion) happens there.” That’s infanticide which is already covered by federal law. Additionally, Ohio restricts abortion to pre-viability per the CDC. Can’t let facts get in the way of the rant.
Somehow “sex, drugs and rock and roll,” trans men, and a misinterpreted proposal in Ohio are blocking the light.
I am going to have to side with The Old Codger and walk toward the light that drives away fear, comforts the dying, and reaches out a caring hand to others.
Willow Eby-Fischer,
Northumberland