There are many ways I define myself: I am a daughter, sister, friend, student, athlete. I am also a Susquehanna University senior who is a member of the graduating class of 2020 — a class that will be forever remembered by their inability to complete their final months of face-to-face instruction due to mandated shutdowns. In many cases, this also includes commencement ceremony cancellations.
There is something unique about being aware that you are living through a historical period before it has hit the threshold of becoming history.
Where were you when you found out about the fatal, ominous virus that was spreading throughout Asia? Where were you when you discovered that this virus is in the United States? Or the first case in Pennsylvania? Where were you going when you were first warned about not touching the handle of the gas pump? Who told you about non-essential businesses shutting down? Even if the answer that comes to mind is as simple as “my local news anchor” or “I was laying in my bed, scrolling through my Twitter feed,” these are questions most of us can answer.
On March 19, I was staring at a big pile of clean laundry I had just gathered from the dryer. I was being purposefully hesitant and trying to see if I could match any of the visible socks together before actually rummaging through the tangled assortment of warmth and color. My phone buzzed from an email notification before I could begin this self-made 60-seconds challenge. This was the moment that confirmed my worst fear. So many other schools were closing and I knew that closing was (and remains) the safest option for everybody. But there’s something about reading the subject line “Susquehanna Extends Online Instruction for the Entire Spring Semester” that hit me in a way I could not have possibly prepared for.
The anticipation I had for the eight weeks wedged between spring break and being able to walk across the graduation stage are weeks that I predicted long ago would be near indescribable. I did not, however, predict that I would never get the chance to try.
There’s a reason we take a walk down Memory Lane as opposed to running — appreciation inherently implies inclusiveness or taking it all in. Eight weeks of last-this and last-that, of hugs and tears and smiles and laughs, of thank-yous and well wishes. Eight weeks of community, hellos, goodbyes and savoring every word. Eight weeks of closure and conclusions as we desperately attempt to encapsulate the past four years of our lives. In order to come to terms with finalizing the most influential chapter of my life thus far, these emotions are welcomed and necessary.
In addition to completing the remainder of our college courses online, my peers and I are suddenly being placed at the front door of a job market with extreme uncertainty. I hoped to join the Peace Corps and volunteer overseas once I graduated. Backup plans included various international fellowship opportunities. I am sure it goes without saying that I am currently re-writing what I am going to do come June and starting from scratch.
COVID-19 has left no one completely unaffected. The whole world is grieving and adapting; the sheer scale of this pandemic leaves little room for self-pity. But there is strength in numbers, the class of 2020 is stronger and more connected than ever. While most graduate from their respective colleges and universities, the class of 2020 has become borderless. At a time when so many of us were left feeling incomplete, we have come together as living, breathing proof that a shattered pot is just an opportunity for a mosaic. The higher education community and education system alike is replicating what is rippling throughout the globe, empathy and unity.
I am very grateful that Susquehanna and the surrounding community will be welcoming the senior class back to campus in August for commencement. We will all be together one last time and get the chance to put on our caps and gowns — many cannot say the same.
Ronald A. Crutcher, a musician and President of the University of Richmond, publicly addressed the senior class, “I think of this moment as a fermata — an unexpected pause before the music continues.” If you too are a member of the class of 2020, I am sure it feels as though you missed the exit for Memory Lane completely. In due time, we will dance to the familiar sound of reunion, friendship, achievement and love.
Ciara Middleton is a senior Global Management major with a Marketing minor in the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University.