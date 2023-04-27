I particularly enjoyed your article on the Degenstein Community Library for National Library Week and it’s Earth Day themes.
As a member of the Susquehanna Garden Club we always appreciate participating in programs at the library, especially the Boo Bash and the Summer Reading Program. We get to share our love of nature and gardens with enthusiastic children and youth, and parents too.
The support of the staff is amazing. Libraries are more than just book depositories. They are community learning centers open to all. And in the Degenstein Library our area has a truly great asset.
Diane Lengle,
New Berlin