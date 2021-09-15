I just have to say I find it rich (significant, meaningful, almost laughable) to consider the fact that the very same people who refuse to wear a mask during a pandemic, for a limited time, claiming to do so is an infringement of their rights, are now gleefully celebrating the passage of extreme laws affecting a woman’s very personal right to choose what happens to her own body. Her decision not only influences the trajectory and experience of the future of her life, but that of the child’s, if born. Are these two “rights” comparable?
I have struggled deeply most of my life over the issue of abortion. It is a very complicated issue, to put it mildly.
But there are some things I do know. I believe in love! I believe the sanctity of all life forms is unquestionable! I believe strongly that we each, individually, are totally responsible for our own actions. Consequences from our actions must be accepted. Wisdom can be the result. Too many of us snivel, squirm and wriggle, trying unsuccessfully to avoid the blame and discomfort, by blaming others.
Love is constant. I would expect that people who feel they must protect the very basic beginnings of the possibility of a life in utero, would respect and love life in all forms, not just some; whether a male or female life, no matter the age of the life, what the color of the skin of a life is, where this being was born, where this being lives, what their spiritual beliefs are, their level of education, what political party they choose, who another life loves.
Not judgements. Someone more wise than me can do that. Are we that perfect? Ha! Do we purposely set out to be mean, hateful, deceitful, unloving? This is the crux of the matter.
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg