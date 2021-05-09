Responding again to Joe Fischer’s epistle of May 2 wherein my April 25 letter was referenced, and I admit I got quite a chuckle from it. If the postscript military reference was meant to impress or intimidate: It didn’t! None-the-less I commend LTC Fischer for his service to this wonderful country.
Fischer now seems to be engaged in a disservice to this country wherein he now gives his support to the open border policy which allows any and all, regardless of status, to freely enter our country without due process of application. As I indicated, I sympathize with their wish to come to the U.S. to better their conditions and I pray that they can legally accomplish their desires, but being poor is not a viable reason for requesting asylum.
Fischer stated his experience with fences during his military service and I commend him for his efforts. The barriers that he referred to however, were barriers within a country which prevented citizens of that country to freely travel without interference. Our situation is much different. Our southern border is being inundated with “illegal entrants” from several Central American countries and not all are eligible to seek asylum as they would not meet the burden of proof that the law allows. Since the law does not apply to unaccompanied children, they are using these children as pawns to gain entry. Even if entry is granted with a stipulation of one year to apply for asylum, once they are in the country they disappear never to be seen or heard from again until they are apprehended while engaged in illegal activity.
Those who oppose illegal entry to our country aren’t averse to those who take the legal steps to emigrate to our wonderful country and are not anti-immigration xenophobes. The term “hordes” as defined means “a large group of people." That simplifies the situation as these “large groups of people” are overrunning our border patrol and, in short time, we will have to change the name of our country to the United Spanish States of America.
As far as “cheap grace” is concerned, I don’t consider my prayers for the Border Patrol and Law Enforcement officers as cheap. They are inundated with a mass of humans who have no regard whatsoever for our laws and only wish to take advantage of our generosity (which is not unlimited) and the weakness of our own government to protect our borders.
I will continue to pray for their safety. It has been often said that “A country without borders is not a country at all.” God bless the USA!
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown