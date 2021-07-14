Across the country a crime is being committed in plain sight by Republicans at all levels. They are in the process of killing our democracy. All elected GOP representatives who don’t speak up are complicit and guilty of this crime.
Here’s how this crime is unfolding:
GOP’s first phase in the election-stealing plot was downplaying the U.S. Capitol riot, nixing a bipartisan commission to investigate the violence, and scaring weak Republicans into silence and complicity. Eight Pennsylvania Republican Congressmen enabled the Jan. 6 insurrection, voted against certifying the Electoral College results, and voted against the bipartisan commission.
Here’s the PA Sedition Caucus: Glenn Thompson; Fred Keller; Scott Perry; Lloyd Smucker; Dan Meuser; Guy Reschenthaler; Mike Kelly; John Joyce.
They’re all guilty of jeopardizing American democracy.
The second step involves changing election laws in states with GOP-majority legislatures to ensure they can “audit” or “certify” results.
The third step is passing new laws to suppress voting or make it more difficult, especially for people of color.
All this is happening right here in Pennsylvania, right now, by elected Republicans, under the leadership of people like Trump acolytes Jake Corman and Kerry Benninghoff.
Republican focus is solely on retaining or regaining political power. They have no agenda for helping our country or our people. They’re creating the backdrop so they can overturn the next presidential election if their candidate doesn’t win honestly.
This is a crime against American democracy being committed in plain sight by elected Republicans.
Patty Satalia,
State College