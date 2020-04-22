We are living in an overwhelming and frankly bizarre new existence: Previously bustling streets are empty; entire weeks pass by without the sight of a loved one. The entire modern world has been swept up in the whirlwind of a global pandemic, and for teenagers like me, it is a cruel reality.
The day before this break began, I got up early, went to school, and talked to my teachers and classmates as usual. In the evening, I went to a dress rehearsal for the school musical and lip-synced with reckless abandon off-stage with my fellow cast members.
I knew that the pandemic was worsening. I knew that there was a possibility that school would be closed.
I just did not think it would happen so soon.
At the beginning of the school closure, I went about my days in a detached blur. The gravity of the situation did not hit me until six days later — an hour before the school musical would have begun on opening night. After that, I carried a heaviness around with me, my inner voice constantly droning descriptions of what I would have been doing had my world not closed in around me.
But, slowly, I started to use my time by reading, cooking, walking and making music, and the burden I had been shouldering eased just a little bit. The more I consciously incorporated these activities, the better I felt.
I was learning — not necessarily as much about school-related things, but about how to live a fulfilling life. Often, during the school year and into the summer, I am preoccupied by all the elements of my fast-paced lifestyle. Now, this break is the perfect opportunity to nurture my growth.
Isolation has left me alone with my thoughts and has given me a chance to step back and reassess whether my lifestyle lends itself to contentment. Essentially, my life has been stripped down to the bare minimum, and if I build constructive self-care practices now, I can carry them on to times when I find myself feeling unfulfilled.
I am not going to pretend that I do not see the news or follow the ever-increasing death count. I do. And sometimes, the shadow of this catastrophe follows me, and I am crushed by the insurmountable weight of a future of uncertainty and a past I wish I could get back.
But, then, I take a step back and use the self-care techniques I have nurtured during this break. And guess what? The future seems just a bit brighter.
Tori Ross is a sophomore at Selinsgrove Area High School.