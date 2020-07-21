I’m a gun owner. I am not a hunter. I didn’t grow up with guns. I didn’t buy my first gun for self-defense.
I moved to Lewisburg from New York City in 1991. My wife took a handgun safety course a few years after we moved here. She wanted to target shoot and I too became interested. I asked Lewisburg Police Chief Donald Heiter about getting a target permit for my wife. In the Chief Heiter style he told me “Target permit? What’s that? Tell her to go to the sheriff and tell him you want a concealed carry permit and that I sent her down.”
This was and still is unheard of in New York City. I know from personal experience that obtaining a target permit in NYC costs upward of $2,000, a psychological exam, rules longer than Andre The Giant’s arm, and at least an eight-month wait. A week or two ago there were a few dozen shootings in NYC, double or triple that in Chicago and other inner-city shootings across the nation. Of course, these cities have strict handgun controls and their civic leaders easily point out that the guns used in these incidents were obtained illegally from regions of America, like ours, where it is “easy” to purchase firearms.
This argument is bogus. We here in Central Pennsylvania, as folks throughout rural America, own guns; and I mean guns … plural. Why is it that in rural America there are so few gun crimes when so many of us own guns? When we do hear of a rare gun crime it is unfortunately a domestic incident, or more common, we find out the perpetrator is not from our area, but either has traveled from a distant city for criminal purpose, or lives locally but recently came from a distant city. There is poverty in both rural and urban America. There are folks in both locales who have had limited access to education. Yet there is a huge inequity in gun violence. So, when big city authorities blame their gun violence on the ease of purchasing firearms from “The Sticks” ask yourself why we here in rural America don’t experience multiple random shootings in our neighborhoods each weekend?
My letter here is not an argument for or against debate on future gun legislation. I am saying that unless urban leaders have the guts to stop playing “Neville Chamberlain 1938” and address the inner-city culture-of-violence head on, and stop pandering to a vocal, but ignorant lawless minority right now the chaos, violence, and misdirected blame will bring an eventual reckoning none of use wants to witness.
Mike Glazer lives in Lewisburg.