Today offers an opportunity to tune out divisive political rancor, hop off social media for a few hours, step away from our crazy non-stop schedules and simply give thanks for our family, friends and the blessings in our lives.
We can give thanks there will be no impeachment inquiry hearings or breathless political babble filling the broadcast airwaves, replaced instead by images of smiling children holding balloons as they watch the colorful pageantry of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Most of us will enjoy a quiet day and pleasant dinner with our family or friends, but many others will be hard at work helping others.
Dozens of volunteers will be preparing free Thanksgiving meals for those who may not have a home or family. These people — who could have easily chosen to stay at home — instead will be busy at the Beaver Lutheran Church between Beavertown and Beaver Springs, the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville, the First Presbyterian churches in Lewisburg and Milton, St. Pius X Catholic Church in Selinsgrove and the Zion Lutheran Church social hall in Sunbury offering blessings to those who could use a few today.
While most of us settle in to watch today’s football games, we can give thanks that medical professionals will be on duty in hospitals, nursing homes and care centers, ready to offer their expertise to anyone who needs their care.
Police and fire department personnel, EMTs and paramedics will probably squeeze in some turkey, a slice of pumpkin pie or other holiday goodies, but they will respond to any calls for help.
And of course, we can all give thanks for the incredibly dedicated members of the military stationed around the world who put their lives at risk and work every second to protect our freedom to enjoy whatever we choose to do today.
Indeed, we all have something to be thankful for today. Focus on those things, hug your children and grandchildren, resolve to be kind, do good deeds for others and have a Happy Thanksgiving.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.