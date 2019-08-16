Union County Republican Committee Chair, Carolyn Conner, has spread misinformation regarding the process of selecting candidates for the Aug. 20 special election for state representative to fill Fred Keller’s seat. In her Aug. 14 My Turn, Ms. Conner stated that Jennifer Rager-Kay, the Democratic nominee for the 85th District, was “named solely by the Pennsylvania State Party chair.” That is false.
Rager-Kay was selected by a democratic vote of the Union and Snyder County Democratic Committee representatives in the 85th District, representatives whom Democratic voters elect in every gubernatorial primary. The number of our voting delegates was determined by the number of voting districts in each county, not by how many votes were cast for the presidential nominee as the Republican delegates were. Unlike the Republican process, I, as chair, did not handpick the delegates.
Our process was done fairly, with each precinct representative having an equal voice in the process. All four candidates who had expressed interest in the position were nominated, spoke, and answered questions before ballots were cast. Our state treasurer, Alex Reber, from nearby Millersburg presided over the meeting. The Democratic state party chair was involved only to rubberstamp our decision at the caucus. In our process, nobody had their fingers on the scale in favor of their favorite candidate.
In discussing the Republican process in her Aug. 12 appearance on WKOK’s On The Mark, Ms. Conner twice misrepresented the truth. She tried to explain why the father of the eventual nominee was among the handful of voting conferees. She stated that his position on the Republican state committee guaranteed him a spot in the conference. “It’s a standard situation, if you’re a committeeman, by that position, you are a conferee.” However, Rule 10.2 of the Pennsylvania state GOP bylaws, which dictates the process for selecting conferees to fill a vacancy, does not mention this rule. If their internal rules do provide for this, one would expect a conferee to step aside when a close relative is a candidate, especially when there are so few selectors.
If we had a tie vote for a nominee and the father of the nominee was the tiebreaker, I would seek a neutral party to be an alternate voter. The Republican bylaws and regulations may be mute on this, but democratic ethics demand it. The chairwoman, under fire from her own ranks, appears to be making excuses for overseeing a flawed process, one reeking of nepotism.
Also in the radio interview, Connor stated that “no one has ever asked me about the bylaws, or to see a copy of the bylaws.” Republican write-in candidate Clair Moyer who has complained publicly about the Republican process has made such a request and been refused, according to his campaign manager, Chip Facka. Moyer and other longtime local Republicans, including former County Chair Pat Marolo and former East Buffalo Township Supervisor Hank Baylor, have expressed dismay at the Republican selection process in pieces published in The Daily Item. Several other Republicans have shared with me their dissatisfaction with their party’s process and the candidate chosen from it.
It is not our place to tell Republicans what their internal rules for filling a vacant seat should be. Still, we understand why some local Republicans have raised concerns about this process. Were something comparable to happen in our party, I would expect calls for my ouster. In these times of suspicion and lack of faith in democracy, we hope both parties will strive to be ethical and transparent.
Ms. Conner should accept responsibility for the Republican party’s flawed process, stop casting aspersions upon the Democratic party process to deflect her responsibility, and stop spreading falsehoods and misrepresentations.
Rick Thomas is the chairman of the Union County Democratic Committee.