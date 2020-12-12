We are glad to see the Supreme Court reject the latest desperate attempt by President Donald Trump and his supporters to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
We are deeply concerned that the Valley’s two Congressmen — Fred Keller and Dan Meuser — signed onto the effort in the first place.
They were among more than 100 Republican members of Congress to back a Texas lawsuit petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to, in effect, throw out the election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan — states where Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden in the November election.
While we think the first national election with substantial mail-in balloting will benefit from a review, this lawsuit’s primary goal was not that. It was to overturn the results of the presidential election.
We denounce this effort to dismantle a foundational element of American democracy by seeking to throw out millions of ballots — including thousands across this region — when multiple state courts previously dismissed similar lawsuits and even U.S. Attorney General William Barr said there was no widespread voter fraud.
We are greatly troubled that our two elected officials would have such little regard for democratic principles that Americans hold so dear.
You should be too.
Keller tweeted Thursday that he was “proud to join more than 100 Republican colleagues ... urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the sanctity of our vote.” Keller said his signature on the filing will ensure “that Americans have confidence in our election.”
Really Fred? You thought this was something to be proud of?
Meuser, in a somewhat less strong statement released Friday morning, said, “It’s as important for the people to believe in democracy as it is for democracy itself.” Meuser at least acknowledged the “Biden transition is underway,” and there will be “a smooth transition of power.”
Yet he still signed on.
It is not the conduct of this year’s election that has caused any damage to Americans’ faith in the electoral process.
It has been the endless efforts of President Donald Trump, his supporters, and most members of the GOP to refuse to accept his defeat and support — at least by silence — dozens of failed lawsuits that have done that damage.
By the way, did their support for this lawsuit mean that votes for Keller and Meuser, who easily won re-election last month, also shouldn’t count?
For days now, President Trump has been tweeting that it will take wisdom and courage to do the right thing and swing the election in his favor.
We vehemently disagree.
It took Keller and Meuser no courage at all to hop board this particular partisan train to nowhere.
We think they owe Pennsylvania voters an apology.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman and Editor Dennis Lyons.