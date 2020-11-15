In regards to Mr. Joe Decristopher’s letter to the editor (Nov. 12): All good questions to ask, however, looking at question No. 9, I have one to ask readers as well.
He writes: “Do you believe that the person who holds the office of president should respect the office?” I would ask, do you believe that the person who holds the office of President of the United States, whoever that may be, your candidate or not, whether you like him/her or not, deserves the respect of the office?
Being President of the United States has its own “respect due” clause, just as the principal of your children’s schools, president of their college has. And I believe we should set an example for our nation’s children to do just that.
Shelly Paul,
Northumberland