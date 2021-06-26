I wanted to share my perspective on the recent decisions made by the school board at Shikellamy.
The reality is many public schools have been on a slow march to insolvency.If substantial efforts to control costs were not pursued by this board, Shikellamy is forecasted to be bankrupt within five years. There are many factors responsible for this situation which faces many school districts in Pennsylvania. There has been an exponential rise in the financial burden placed on local districts to continue to operate a pension system which would be deemed unsustainable by any private business (but not our government). The district is currently responsible for paying an additional 35% of an employee’s annual salaries towards the pension system. This is an astounding 338% increase over the last 10 years, the district’s contribution rate was 8% in 2010. By comparison, most of us are familiar with a 3-4% 401K contribution paid by some employers in the private sector. If you are wondering why property taxes increase despite cost saving measures by school districts, there is your primary answer. Local school district pension payments are mandated by the state, the board has no control over pension contribution rates. The loss of funding to charter / cyber school providers and rising health care costs are additional chief contributors. From experience, I can tell you the list of viable options that result in substantial cost savings to balance budgets are highly unattractive and involve cutting teaching positions, consolidating schools and/or eliminating educational offerings by the district. Saving money on cheap copy paper is nice but it does not close large deficits.
There has been much criticism of decisions made by the directors to address our forecasted bankruptcy. Unfortunately, I have not heard many viable alternatives from those expressing their disapproval. The managing editor of this newspaper suggested that cuts were focused on lower paid employees, while neglecting higher paid administrator positions. Unfortunately, he is misleading the public apparently due to a lack of homework on his part. Over the last several years, Shikellamy’s administrative staff has experienced pay freezes and have voluntarily limited their previously negotiated salary increases.
I sincerely appreciate the services provided by the support staff in our district. However, given the district’s financial situation, it is difficult to justify the increases requested by their union given that we already pay secretaries 15% and aides 20% more than surrounding districts. Moderation of the increase seemed responsible at this time. You may appreciate your doctor, mechanic, babysitter, and garbage collector, however you would not pay each of them 20% above a competitive rate or you would be headed to personal bankruptcy. Revenue forecasts are not encouraging, our district’s tax base is generally not affluent and unfortunately appears to be dwindling.
There is no doubt that school consolidation creates logistical challenges for some parents. However, it is preferrable to reduced staff and programs for our children. It allows for improved efficiency in staff utilization and administration of curriculum.
Effective leadership often involves taking actions based on insight gained by appropriately analyzing a complex situation and not public surveys. I commend the six school directors who took a stand for making a tough decision last week that will enhance the long-term viability of our district, instead of short-sighted decisions that would place a larger burden on our district in future years.
For disclosure purposes, I served the district on the school board and as a coach. My wife and sister currently serve on the board, all of my children have attended Shikellamy and my daughter is a teacher in the district. We all care about Shikellamy and its future.
Jeff Walter lives in Sunbury.