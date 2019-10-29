In reading the national and local newspapers, I learned several facts that clarified for me President Trump’s decision to pull our men back in Syria. First, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed President Trump that they needed a buffer zone to protect Turkey from the forays of the SDF Kurdish fighters into his country.
I then learned that we had 28, or at most 50, American Special forces in the proposed buffer zone that Erdogan intended to take over. After discussions, Erdogan would not change his mind. It was obvious he was going ahead with the move, and stated he was intending to accomplish it in two weeks.
In my opinion, President Trump had three choices. He could leave the 20 or so troops in their positions and hope for the best. However, I was an infantry platoon leader in Vietnam and I know we do not leave anybody behind. Nor do we sacrifice a small force of Americans to make a point.
His next option would have been to reinforce the men there with a force large enough to enable them to defend themselves. This would put us on a collision course for a fight with Turkey, a NATO ally. I don’t think we wanted to fight Turkey, for many reasons.
Third, the president could withdraw our troops out of the area. Although a difficult and unpopular decision with many in both parties, I would have made the same decision faced with the choices. Thank goodness I am not the president.
However, a good leader has to make the difficult and maybe unpopular decisions and is strong enough to weather the storm.
Robert S. Franks,
Danville