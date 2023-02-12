I’ve heard many stories over the years about what men do around the house and what women do around the house. For example, I remember hearing a story about a married man who came home to find that his wife didn’t have supper ready so he stormed out of the house and went to the local bar to eat and drink. He noted he worked hard all day and his wife should have had supper ready when he got home. His wife noted that she worked hard all day too so too bad if supper was a little late.
Mrs. Codger (Linda) and I have been together for more than 30 years and we’ve managed to put together a method of getting things done around the house. For example, Linda knew early-on that I would never make it as a gourmet cook, but she does appreciate having me make breakfast every morning which consists of a toasted egg sandwich with a slice of cheese and a cup of black coffee. I in turn appreciate the fact that she is a true gourmet cook who is always trying different meals and very few of them fall into the category of “let’s not have that meal ever again.”
Also, she will set the table and I clear the table and load the dishwasher. I also know how to unload the dishwasher and put dishes away but not always in the right place.
Oh, and I forgot to mention lunch is do whatever makes you happy. Another important point is her delicious desserts which are complemented by a book she bought entitled “Booze Cakes.”
Moving on to the laundry, I carry the clothes hamper down the steps and unload it and Linda sorts the laundry and places it in the washer and then the dryer. I’ve learned that I can screw up turning or pressing all those buttons so she’s happy to have me keep hands off! Also, she doesn’t want me to iron anything because I’m too dangerous.
Linda doesn’t like the way I fold clothes so she folds the laundry and I carry it upstairs and put it away and try not to put her underwear in my drawer or my underwear in her drawer.
Moving on to cleaning the house, Linda does the dusting and I run the vacuum cleaner because her back does not like the vacuum. We also have a wonderful woman come and do most of the house cleaning every two weeks. We think she is worth her weight in gold!
We double team Sophie, our dog, and Oscar, our cat. I take Sophie for a walk in the morning and a walk in the evening and I feed her in the morning. Linda takes care of her grooming. Being a cat, Oscar does whatever he wants whenever he wants within reason. I feed Oscar and Linda has the job of clipping his toe nails. Sophie and Oscar are good friends and we enjoy watching them wrestle on the floor every morning. I excel at cleaning the cat litter box every day and picking up dog droppings outside. Linda thinks I do a really good job of it and could probably get PhD status.
Speaking of outside ventures, Linda takes care of the plants while I mow the lawn as needed and take care of any snow shoveling. We usually double-team the recycling, and I take care of filling the garbage can and lugging it out to the curb every Monday for pickup.
Finally, the day wouldn’t be complete without feeding the critters. We maintain a stash of various bird seeds for the birds and peanuts for the squirrels and chipmunks. We buy the food on a regular basis and I lug it inside and Linda prepares the “bird and critter meals” daily. She is an excellent “squirrel whisperer” and when she opens the back door with her peanuts, the squirrels will seemingly appear out of nowhere and sit within a few feet of her as she feeds them.
The birds are a little more antsy and will wait until we’re far from the feeders before swooping in for their breakfast.
In summary, it’s a division of labor that works for us most of the time, and this Old Codger is very proud of the fact that I have never tripped and dropped the cat litter can into a pile of laundry. That’s it for another week and now I’m off to eat that last piece of Kahlua cake.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.