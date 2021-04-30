As I see our community begin to return to normality after a year of lockdowns, misinformation, illness, and loss of loved ones there are signs of improved spirits throughout our counties. Our local health care workers have been through difficult trials, and they continue to help us improve with increasing availability of COVID vaccines that can now be administered to every adult.
The real problems relating to COVID were bad enough. But I found it especially distressing to see politicians take advantage of the crisis by circumventing our state constitution to create endless lockdowns, fine small business out of existence, and generating fear and suspicion among neighbors in a bid to consolidate power. On May 18, we will have an opportunity to take back some of this misused power from a governor who has continued to ignore the voice of his constituents.
Sadly, politicians continue to use this crisis to promote themselves at the expense of the voters. I read, with dismay the press release from our District 12 representative, Fred Keller. Keller is co-sponsoring the awkwardly titled bill, “Saving Hypodermic Injections and Offering Vaccines to Taxpayers Swiftly.”
This bill is an attempt to only allow Americans with proof of residency to receive protection against COVID. This means that anyone in our community who does not carry such papers would presumably be refused this potentially life saving medicine. The unvaccinated people would remain in our community, becoming ill, and possibly infecting others. We have the resources to immunize every adult.
Keller’s bill will likely never come to a floor vote, partially because it is ridiculous, but mainly because it was designed to protect a political career, not the public. Our district has had enough of political posturing and the proposal of new rules that make little sense.
As the Libertarian candidate for Congress in the 12th District I intend to focus on real problems and concerns of my constituents. People like me are tired of posturing and wasted efforts while there are serious problems to be addressed in our community. We need real action; we need real change. We do not need to carry citizenship papers in our wallets. Whenever this has been required in the past, it came to no good end. Stop the posturing. Focus on the health and safety of our entire community. Let’s get past this pandemic and back to work, to school, to living our lives.
Liz Terwilliger,
Warren Center