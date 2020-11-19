Please stop questioning the validity of our electoral process. This is a very dangerous road to go down. I tell you this from experience — I was born in Nicaragua, a place where unfortunately elections are no longer trusted by the people. Crying out fraud and a need to “investigate what transpired” so that “the people of Pennsylvania can have faith in their future elections” assumes that the elections were fraudulent and should not be trusted. You are sowing this distrust in our people and once that trust is gone, it will be really hard to gain it back.
You know the elections were fair. I live in Union County and the board of elections in this area ran a clean, commendable election, as happened throughout our state. My preferred candidates did not win, but I accept the results. I would like to go on the record and swear an affidavit that I saw no irregularities during this election. I hope you do the same.
Eddy A. López,
Lewisburg