Representative Keller, the Jan. 28 edition of The Daily Item reports your appointment as Assistant Whip to Rep. Steve Scalise. Is this your reward for your behavior since the election on Nov. 3? The article quotes you, “making it much more important that we work together to defend the values and priorities of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District.” It then goes on to explain that you will help whip up votes on the House floor in line with the priorities of the House Republican Conference.
Are you suggesting that the values and priorities of Pennsylvania’s 12th District are the same as the House Republican Conference? Does this mean that as one of your constituents I should expect you to vote the way the House Republican Conference tells you? Are you suggesting that House Republican Conference knows what is best for me and the 12th District? Will party politics become your first priority? Can you serve two constituencies, the PA 12th District and the House Republican Conference?
Jan Reichard-Brown,
Lewisburg