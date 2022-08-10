I have been jotting down quotes and sayings over the last few years. You should be able to find these on Google.
“Unity” and “Unifying” — Joe Biden used these two terms a total of 11 times in his 2,371 word inaugural address. How is that working out? I contend not too well. We should be renamed States of America.
Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary, said, “The president wants to make fundamental changes in our economy and coming out of a pandemic is the perfect time.” Good job, Joe. Mission accomplished. Gas, groceries, etc.
I’ve seen this on Facebook, Twitter, etc. “The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack.” Exhibits A and B: The majority of our executive and legislative branches of government.
Finally, J.D. Vance said about our leaders, “They are terrified of leadership, but hungry for power.” Hence, our “leaders” are taking this country in a genuinely terrifying direction.
Barry Moser,
Northumberland