The holiday season can be a joyous time of celebration and reunion. For many, however, it is a time of solace and loneliness, a true challenge to our mental health which has taken a beating over the past two years.
According to Gaudenzia’s inaugural first public data report on primary diagnoses, among clients in Northumberland and Union counties, the rate of alcohol cited as the primary substance diagnosis has increased, while opioids continued to be a significant problem. Gaudenzia Inc. operates 117 programs across 51 facilities, including Pennsylvania, and has served more than 14,000 patients from mid-2020 to mid-2021.
Across the Valley, Gaudenzia has an outpatient clinic in Sunbury and a long-term inpatient treatment facility in Coal Township which treated 968 patients during the last fiscal year. The nonprofit also operates an outpatient clinic in Middleburg, where another 101 patients were treated this year.
These campuses serve a continuing need, particularly after recent news that the U.S. had a record-high 100,000 fatal overdoses from the 12-month window from April 2020 to this past April.
While there are dozens of reasons someone slips into addiction and needs the services of treatment provided by Gaudenzia and others like it, mental health is often at the core of any issue.
The National Institute of Mental Health reports that about half of individuals who experience a substance use disorder during their lives “will also experience a co-occurring mental disorder.” Those disorders can include anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Following a tough two years, many of us are struggling with mental health, particularly depression and anxiety. Far too often, beginning at very young ages, help is either not sought or not available.
They need to be reminded help is available.
That is why it is imperative to continue programming in schools, at age-appropriate levels. It is why the Valley needs to continue to find ways to deliver more effective and efficient treatment in a more timely fashion.
“We need to continue to focus on recognizing underlying causes of substance use like mental health and trauma and treat those underlying concerns. Continuing to enhance our prevention programming and education in our schools is also crucial,” Manny Giorgini, director of Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol, said.
It’s not a one-size-fits-all problem. The more outreach and public awareness of the problems and programs available can go a long way in this dark winter ahead.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.