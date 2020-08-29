What is the light and what does it mean to be a friend of it? Jesus made that clear when he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”
What does it mean to follow Jesus? It means to believe and trust in him that he is the only Son of God who came and died on the cross for his people’s sins, was buried and rose again on the third day and will return to judge the world in righteousness and truth.
Jesus also said, “If you love me, keep my commands” and “You know the commandments: ‘You shall not commit adultery, you shall not murder, you shall not steal, you shall not give false testimony, honor your father and mother.”
When we say we are a friend of the light and commit murder, sexual immorality, steal, lie or dishonor our parents we are not a friend of the light.
If you truly want to be a friend of the light then I cannot say it better than the Apostle Paul said it in the book of Romans, “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes and is justified, and with the mouth one confesses and is saved.”
May this be true of you so that you will not walk in darkness but have the light of life.
Drake Owen,
Northumberland