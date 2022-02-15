Democracy is in grave peril in the Keystone State. Our fascist state courts are attempting to rule main-in voting unconstitutional. When the constitutionally guaranteed right to vote, by any legal means, is suppressed by any means, we are no longer living in a democracy.
Since Reagan introduced fascist principles during his reign in the 1980s, American government has been weakened to the point where multinational corporations and international banking cartels now dictate government policies through a vast network of bribery (campaign contributions).
Our elected officials, federal, state and local, now serve their corporate lords and masters with little regard to the socio-economic needs of their constituents. We have regressed to the Federalist Society’s fantasy land of a feudal society comprised of lords and serfs.
Voting by mail has been established government police since the American Civil War and has continued through every illegal and immoral “war” America has sponsored, since 1945. (My brother and I both cast absentee ballots from overseas during America’s corporate war of aggression in Vietnam).
When questioned about the new fascist (Republican) voter suppression, the Snyder County Voter Registration official replies that they only follow state directives. Curiously, that was the same defense offered by Hitler’s henchmen during the Nuremburg War Crimes Tribunal after World War II.
The Phoenix that has arisen from the ashes of the old Party of Lincoln has morphed into pure corporate fascism.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs