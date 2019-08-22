Everything Republicans do make it better for their richest donors while making it tougher for everyone else. We need an economy and a government that works for all of us, not just the top one percent. Most every position in Trump’s cabinet is headed by someone who belongs to that one percent and directly opposes the fundamental purpose of that department. Examples abound.
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, was a lobbyist working to kill environmental protections. As someone who is supposed to protect our air and water, he is a prime example of the fox guarding the henhouse. The job of the attorney general is to work for all Americans. But AG William Barr’s primary allegiance lies with Trump, not us. He led people to believe the Mueller report exonerated Trump, which is not true.
Secretary of Education Elisabeth Prince DeVos supports school vouchers which take away funds for public education. In hearings, she showed she had no qualifications for the job. Secretary of Energy James Richard Perry, before his nomination, said that he would shutter the department he now leads.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was the president of the American division of pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly where he oversaw lobbying efforts and corporate branding. Then there are those cabinet heads that had to resign as a result of their scandalous behavior. If there are any cabinet heads well qualified and willing to speak truth to power, they are few and probably on their way out. Trump wants loyalty to him, not us. Remember Jeff Sessions.
Trump cut the budget of the Internal Revenue Service while enacting a landmark $1.2 trillion tax cut that largely benefited wealthy Americans and corporations. Now, a study using previously unavailable tax data has found that the treasury could have collected billions more in taxes from corporations and the top payers if it were not so underfunded.
In the Senate, Mitch McConnell does little or nothing because that is exactly how he sees the role of government. His only success was loading the courts with judges who will support big business that will hurt workers and the environment. Bills involving sensible gun laws, foreign influence in our elections, voting rights, and other bills that could help us are ignored in McConnell’s Senate. Republicans want to destroy Obamacare but propose nothing in its place.
The latest estimate of this year’s budget deficit is $800 billion. Trump has tweeted that near term deficits will exceed $2 trillion but, he adds, Republicans can vote for this budget with the idea of making cuts down the road. Trump promised that his tax cuts would result in 3 percent growth and lower the deficit. Neither of those promises is true. It is ironic that we have people in this White House and Senate who want to destroy or at least vastly limit the government they run. Their success means we all suffer.
Jack Strausser lives in Elysburg.