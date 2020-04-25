Are you tired of paying the lion’s share of these regressive state, county, and local government and public school taxes (gas, state personal income and sales taxes, earned income tax on workers and occupational and per capita taxes) out of your wallet while the wealthy get wealthier and the rich get super-rich?
This is exactly what has happened since the 1980s when the top federal income tax rate was decreased from 70 percent to current 15 percent on capital gains, 21 percent on corporate earnings and 37 percent on ordinary income while federal aid to lower levels of government and public schools was cut. This has caused significant tax increases for working-class Americans in order to maintain public schools and services at lower levels of government.
Did you know that all income was taxed by the federal government at more than 90 percent during the 1940s, the 1950s and early 1960s? Budgets were balanced, and the national debt was less than $1 trillion when the interstate highway system was completed.
If you are tired of paying these unfair regressive taxes, then request your state representative and state senator to support a state constitutional amendment to allow a graduated income tax in Pennsylvania for all levels of government and for public school districts to levy higher rates on the well-to-do and vice versa.
In order to balance budgets, the fairest progressive tax for the majority of Pennsylvania taxpayers is a graduated income tax.
David Faust,
Selinsgrove