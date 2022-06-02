In 2001, my husband and I moved from New York to Lewisburg to raise our family. We have had an amazing experience here as parents and with our daughter graduating from the Lewisburg School District this past week, I wanted to take the time to say “thank you” to the amazing staff/faculty and administrators at our district.
Both of our children attended LASD from kindergarten through high school. We have had encounters with many staff and faculty over the years. Mind you, we have not seen eye to eye on everything that has happened in our district nor have we seen eye to eye with all of our children’s teachers. But we have always supported them. We have taught our children that not everything will go your way in school and in life, but you must persevere in the face of adversity.
I have so much respect for all of our LASD employees because you have chosen a life of service. You are not always appreciated and some days it is downright nerve racking and hard, especially the last two years. But I want you to know you are amazing! Our children have been blessed by a fantastic experience in a fantastic school district. You deserve an award at the highest level, which we cannot give.
But what we can say is “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for loving our children the way we have.” Every parent should be so lucky!
Carmen Terry,
Lewisburg