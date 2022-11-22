Congratulations Republicans. You got your wish. You now control the House of Representatives and are free to pass legislation on crime and inflation, the main issues you raised during the midterm elections. What’s that? You’ve got something else in mind?
Apparently they do.
Ten days after the election, there was Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) speaking out against aid to Ukraine in that country’s war against Vladimir Putin. Greene and her colleagues have already introduced a resolution challenging America’s support of Ukraine.
What else are the Republicans going to do with their new majority? Help small business? Lower drug costs? No, they’re going in a different direction. They’re going to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Even with their majority in the House, the Republican Party still has no interest in governing, no interest in addressing issues that Americans face. Their agenda is based on grievance, anger, and revenge.
Voters handed the House to Republicans in the recent election, presenting the GOP with a great opportunity. It already looks like an opportunity they’re going to waste.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury