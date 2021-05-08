Pennsylvania has long been an energy-producing state where companies have exploited our natural resources and created prosperity for our citizens. However, this prosperity comes at a terrible cost in terms of air and water pollution that threaten our health and the health of our natural environment. In addition, we now have a clear understanding of how burning fossil fuels generates greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide, that drive the climate crisis, making it imperative for us to transition away from these dirty energy sources as quickly as possible.
The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) provides a proven method for capping and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions from electricity generation while generating funding to finance our transition to a prosperous and sustainable renewable energy future. Governor Wolf has already started the rulemaking process that will allow Pennsylvania to join RGGI.
However, some in the general assembly who oppose making the fossil fuel industry pay the true cost of its pollution and who refuse to take the necessary steps to protect Pennsylvanians from the growing climate crisis have proposed legislation to strip authority from the governor and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to join the program.
Indeed, Senate Bill 119 (SB119) strips the PA DEP of the authority to take any action to control carbon pollution whatsoever. This bill is the wrong direction for Pennsylvania. Please urge your state Senator to vote “no” on SB119.
Sandy Field,
Lewisburg