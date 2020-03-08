Bucknell men’s basketball team has a few young boys whose job it is to sweep and mop the court in the basket area. Sorry I don’t know the official lingo but they sweep and mop those areas so players don’t get hurt from moisture on the floor.
It was heart-warming to see those young boys remove their hats and place their hands over their hearts for the playing of the National Anthem. That sight gets rarer and rarer.
I say this as a woman of a certain age that grew up attending public school and starting each day with “The Pledge.”
Many adults should use those young boys as great examples of respect for our flag and country.
Their parents should be very proud.
Pat Marolo,
Lewisburg