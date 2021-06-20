I know a kid, over 18, with a hole in his head, a spot where the frontal lobes of his brain never grew together. His neurons never connected. His body grew normally enough, but he has a hard time controlling his behavior; in fact, he can barely control himself at all.
He doesn’t know his own strength and sometimes can’t control his temper. He may throw things, invade a stranger’s space with provocative remarks, curse out loud, not knowing when he shouldn’t. His energy is erratic. When he sits down, he flops and breaks the chair. When he gets nervous, he might peel his skin like he peels wallpaper off the wall. Like lots of kids, he doesn’t like being told “no,” being reprimanded or controlled, least of all if one’s mental age does not match one’s muscle strength. There are limits to restraining a legal adult in a care-managed home. When I asked about the crisis policy for this young man, the residential manager said, “We call the police.”
If you were the officer called out because a fight or a shouting match was in progress, you would see an out-of-control, six-foot, strong young adult male — cursing, kicking, throwing, and striking out. If you could not calm him, you might try to restrain him. Sure enough, he would resist. You wouldn’t see the hole in his head, know his diagnosis, or know how he will have to live with supervision all of his life. You wouldn’t necessarily know how impossible it is to supervise an adult 24/7.
What if the young man fought back, and attempts to restrain him escalated? Consequences could be deadly. What if this young man were African American? Double jeopardy. Think about the officer: how can the officer handle the situation to keep everyone safe? The officer has some means of control — talk, Taser, handcuffs, or a gun. The young man has no defense but his body agitation, body and mind so agitated that he could not understand what is being said to him. If he were holding anything that could be used as a weapon, the officer would likely fire.
This scenario reproduced itself in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, with the tale of Saheed Vassell. He was brandishing what police thought was a knife, but it was a smoking pipe. Daniel Prude too ran out of his brother’s Rochester home nearly naked into the snow. He was hooded to be subdued, but he spit at the officers who pressed his face to the ground, and in two minutes, Prude died, asphyxiated.
Jennifer Sarrett at Emory University focuses on ethics and intellectual and developmental disabilities. She cites an article in The Washington Post that reported that 20 percent of police shootings involve mental illness. Mentally ill or intellectually disabled people can’t understand verbal instructions. At best they take a longer time to process information. At worst, many under stress cannot comprehend what police are saying, so they keep doing exactly what they were doing that got family or neighbors to call 911 in the first place.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, only 3 to 5 percent of the mentally ill engage in violent behavior, while they are 10 times more likely to be victimized by others. How did the police become responsible for responding to a mental health crisis if those acting out are neither criminal nor playing a part in a public emergency?
Police need real training in crisis intervention, changing their tone, their body language, and used as a last resort. As first resort, medics and crisis workers need to arrive with the skills to calm, negotiate, and comfort. Who is responsible for mental health care? This question is a rhetorical one: We are responsible for our most vulnerable neighbors’ care to support crisis workers and community-based mental health. To do less is the hole in our heads.
S. E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia. She has taught writing and literacy education and tutoring in universities, community settings, at a correctional institution, and on Native reservations.